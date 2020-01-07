Bald Eagle Days soaring into QCCA

This weekend, the annual Bald Eagle Days will be going at the Quad City Conservation Alliance (QCCA) Expo Center in Rock Island.
Bald Eagle Days has a multitude of programs being presented in the warm QCCA building as well as out near the river. Free shuttles will be taking people out to the river for live viewing near Lock and Dam 15.
The shows inside the QCCA include birds of prey, bats, wolves, reptiles, an alligator, as well as bald eagles for the enjoyment of young and old alike. Countless vendors will also be present to show their crafts as well.
Show hours are Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, kids 6-15 are $1, and children younger than 6 are free.
The QCCA is an organization built on environmental conservation, so supporting these shows also helps support conservation in our area. Stay tuned as the QCCA wetland has some exciting new opportunities for area residents later this spring. That is an entire article in itself.
Second turkey season deadline looms: The second lottery application period is currently open through Jan. 13. If you were not successful in being issued a permit in the first lottery drawing or did not apply in the first lottery, you may submit an application in the second lottery. If you were successful in being issued a permit in the first lottery drawing, you cannot submit a second application until the third lottery application period, which will be open from Jan. 14 until Feb. 10, 2020.
Henry County has no remaining tags available for first through third season, with a handful still available for fourth and fifth. Overall though, most of the greater Quad-Cities area counties have plenty of tags still available if you missed out on the first drawing.
Spring Lake levee rehab starting: Ice fishermen, if you have not made it to Spring Lake to drill holes, you better get up there soon.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has announced that the Spring Lake Management Unit’s recreation area located just off Highway 84 south of Savanna will be closed beginning Monday in order to accommodate a levee rehabilitation project. This project includes tree removal, earthen levee repair and the placement of 23,000 tons of riprap.
Because of the high traffic utilization of heavy equipment, the closure includes the parking area and entire levee system. The work is expected to extend several months but will hopefully be completed before the spring fishing season starts in April.
If you would like additional information about this project, contact Ed Britton, district manager, at 815-273-2732.