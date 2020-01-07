Bald Eagle Days soaring into QCCA

This weekend, the annual Bald Eagle Days will be going at the Quad City Conservation Alliance (QCCA) Expo Center in Rock Island.

Bald Eagle Days has a multitude of programs being presented in the warm QCCA building as well as out near the river. Free shuttles will be taking people out to the river for live viewing near Lock and Dam 15.

The shows inside the QCCA include birds of prey, bats, wolves, reptiles, an alligator, as well as bald eagles for the enjoyment of young and old alike. Countless vendors will also be present to show their crafts as well.

Show hours are Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, kids 6-15 are $1, and children younger than 6 are free.

The QCCA is an organization built on environmental conservation, so supporting these shows also helps support conservation in our area. Stay tuned as the QCCA wetland has some exciting new opportunities for area residents later this spring. That is an entire article in itself.

