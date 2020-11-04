Bailey leading in Rock Island County State's Attorney's race, though votes still being counted

Preliminary election results show Republican Kathleen Bailey leading in the Rock Island County State’s Attorney's race with about 88% of Rock Island County's precincts reporting.

Bailey faces Democratic incumbent Dora Villarreal.

As of 10:06 p.m., with 105 precincts reporting, Bailey had 11,555, or 62.03% of the votes, compared to Villarreal, who had 7,072, or 37.97% of the votes cast, according to the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office.

Villarreal was sworn in as interim state’s attorney on July 1, 2019. She replaced John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county.

Villarreal said recently that, should she win, she would continue to pursue the "aggressive agenda" she adopted after her appointment. That agenda includes more digitization; digital sharing of encrypted case files between law enforcement, defense counsel and her office; implementation of a new case management system that will allow the office to move into a paperless system; and court hearings by ZOOM video conferencing.