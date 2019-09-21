Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. Wisconsin made it look easy in a 35-14 win over No. 11 Michigan.
Taylor had 143 yards and both scores in the first quarter, including a 72-yarder. He missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) avenge a 38-13 loss to the Wolverines last season in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan's struggles to hold on to the ball continued as the Wolverines suffered another embarrassing loss under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.
The game was so lopsided that the 80,248 in attendance chanted "overrated, overrated" to a Michigan team expected to contend for the Big Ten championship.
No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (Ohio) 5: Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter as Ohio State cruised past Miami.
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), stunned by Fields' early end-zone fumble and safety, only led 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass and then ran for a 7-yard score 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way, with backups mopping up throughout the second half.
After four straight blowouts to start the 2019 season, Ohio State expects to find the going a little more difficult as it gets into the meat of the Big Ten schedule beginning next week at Nebraska, followed by a home game against Michigan State.
Fields was efficient, going 14 for 21 for 223 yards passing. He threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave and another to Binjimen Victor before taking a seat at halftime.
Miami freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert was 5 for 15 for 48 yards and an interception before being benched in favor of Jackson Williams in the second quarter. The RedHawks were held to 130 total yards.
No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Miss 7: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a 49-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Tagovailoa had his second straight five-TD game and the Crimson Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn't keep up with speedy Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III early. Ruggs had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended, with touchdowns of 45 and 74 yards in the opening nine minutes.
He finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder, then topped that after slowing down to catch the ball before accelerating to the end zone.
Najee Harris gained 110 yards on 14 carries to become the Tide's first 100-yard rusher since last season's LSU game. Jerry Jeudy caught a pair of TD passes and finished with 96 yards on six catches.
No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38: Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards to lead LSU.
LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth straight time and improved to 12-5 all-time in Nashville in the first game between these SEC charter members since 2010.
The Tigers showed off their new high-powered offense, scoring their most points this season and most ever in regulation against an SEC opponent. They needed 2:11 or less on their first seven scoring drives, and LSU scored 4 seconds after Micah Baskerville returned an onside kick 46 yards to open the third quarter on Burrow's fifth TD pass.
Baskerville later blocked a punt he recovered for a TD.
Burrow became both the first LSU quarterback to throw for 350 yards or more in three straight games, and his 357 yards passing by halftime also was the most in school history. Burrow opened the game hitting 13 of his first 14 for 244 yards before his second incompletion at 9:19 in the second quarter. He finished 25 of 34 before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.
Chase caught TDs of 64, 25 and 51 yards in the first quarter and added a 16-yarder in the third. He finished with 10 receptions for 229 yards, most by an LSU receiver since Odell Beckham Jr . had 204 against Furman in 2013.
No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20: Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M.
Nix didn't put up flashy numbers against the Aggies, but he looked poised and didn't make any big mistakes in his first true road game in front of a rowdy crowd of 101,681. Fellow freshman Joey Gatewood replaced Nix for a few snaps throughout the game and he threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) were up 21-3 before A&M (2-2, 0-1) finally got going offensively in the fourth quarter. Mond cut the lead to 21-10 with his first touchdown pass early in the fourth before Auburn added a touchdown rushing. But the Aggies made a field goal before Mond connected with Ainias Smith on a 15-yard TD pass with just over two minutes left to get them to 28-20.
But Auburn recovered the on-side kick and ran out the clock.
Mond had 335 yards passing but Texas A&M previously solid running game was held to just 56 yards.
No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3: Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and Florida extended its dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.
Trask's first collegiate start was far from perfect, though. The fourth-year junior lost a fumble and threw two interceptions against the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1 SEC)
But he did enough to overcome those miscues and lead Florida (4-0, 2-0) to its 14th win in its last 15 games against Tennessee. Trask completed 20 of 28 passes, none better than the ones that went for touchdowns to Kyle Pitts and Freddie Swain.
Trask connected with Pitts for a 19-yard score on the opening drive of the game and then hooked up with Swain for a 29-yarder to cap Florida's first possession of the second half.