Volvo Cars unveils the new S60 sedan, available via traditional purchase, lease and Care by Volvo, a subscription service that makes having a car as easy as having a cellphone.
The 2019 S60 is available in Momentum, R-Design and Inscription level trims. The Momentum level trim offers a generous suite of standard equipment, including City Safety with Steering Support, which works to mitigate or prevent accidents at intersections and with pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. A panoramic moonroof, LED headlamps with Volvo’s signature Thor’s Hammer, 18-inch wheels, Aluminum inlays and Volvo’s award-winning Sensus Connect touchscreen interface.
The luxurious Inscription trim adds bright chrome window trim and front grille accents, driftwood inlays, four-zone electric climate control, power front seats with lumbar support and power cushion extensions.
The R-Design adds a dynamic look to the 2019 S60, with high gloss black window trim, mirror caps and front grille. A metal mesh inlay joins the R-Design perforated leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, nappa leather sport seats with open grid textile and an R-Design leather wrapped gear shifter.
The 2019 Volvo S60 is available with three propulsion choices:
The T5 powertrain features a turbo-charged Drive-E engine providing 250 horsepower; the T6 features a turbo and super-charged Drive-E engine producing 316 horsepower; and the T8 Twin-Engine Plug-in Hybrid combines a Drive-E engine providing 313 horsepower with a rear electric motor adding 87 horsepower for a combined power output of 400 horsepower.
The new S60 offers the Care by Volvo program that allows customers to choose their S60 online or in app and make all-inclusive, monthly payments that cover insurance, service, and maintenance. All-inclusive pricing of well-equipped models start at $775 per month. Care by Volvo customers are covered under a premium personal insurance policy issued by Liberty Mutual Insurance.
Base model estimated mpg: 24/36 • Estimated starting price: $35,800