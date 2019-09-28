The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by an advanced version of Volkswagen’s four-cylinder engine.
The updated version of the benchmark turbocharged and direct-injection engine uses an innovative modification to the conventional four-stroke cycle to offer an improved combination of power, efficiency, and responsiveness. It incorporates the so-called Budack cycle for improved combustion efficiency. The upshot is 184 horsepower that kicks in at 4,400 rpm and is maintained until 6,000 rpm. Maximum torque of 221 lb-ft is achieved at 1,600 to 4,300 rpm. All Tiguans are equipped with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.
A Start/Stop system is standard for all Tiguan trims to help improve fuel efficiency. This technology stops the engine during idle when the brake pedal is held (such as when waiting at a red light). When the brake pedal is released, the engine restarts.
The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan combines Volkswagen’s hallmark fun-to-drive character with a sophisticated and spacious interior, flexible seating, and high-tech infotainment and available driver-assistance features.
The 2019 Tiguan is offered in six trims-S, SE, SEL, SEL R-Line(r), SEL Premium, and SEL Premium R-Line. Front-wheel drive is standard on S, SE, SEL, and SEL R-Line, with 4Motion with Active Control available. SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line models are equipped with standard 4Motion.
The current redesigned Tiguan marks an evolution in Volkswagen’s clean and timeless design DNA. The MQB platform allows for a wider, lower stance than the previous generation; the combination of this with sharper character lines and LED lighting gives Tiguan a more aggressive look.
Base model estimated mpg: 22/29 • Estimated starting price: $24,295