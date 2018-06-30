2018 Toyota Avalon

As Toyota’s flagship sedan, the Avalon brings premium style, performance, interior amenities, and presence to the masses.
Avalon offers V6 and hybrid powertrains, the latter delivering an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined. Standard on all grades is advanced Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) suite of technologies.
The Avalon remains unique in its segment for 2018 with the choice of powerful V6 or hybrid powertrains — one of eight Toyota hybrid models available for 2018. The Avalon’s 3.5-liter V6 with Dual VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing with intelligence) produces 268 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 248 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,700 rpm. Teamed with a 6-speed automatic transmission, the V6 offers both impressive performance and EPA-rated 24 mpg combined fuel economy (21 city/30 highway).
The Toyota Avalon possesses a luxurious ride, yet also has sporty tendencies, especially when drivers utilize the standard steering wheel paddle shifters on the gas model and driving mode selector (Eco, Normal and Sport modes). Sport mode extracts the Avalon’s inner sportiness, quickening throttle response, enhancing electric power steering feel, and raising transmission shift points.
The Avalon looks the part of a premium luxury sedan, with a coupe-like profile, bold grille and discrete chrome trim. Even with the sweeping roofline, Avalon provides ample rear seat head room.
Avalon’s cabin — one of the roomiest in the midsize segment — offers a choice of three interior color themes including Almond, Light Gray, and Black.
Serenity on the road is assured by strategically placed sound-absorbing and sound-insulating materials, including acoustic-type glass used for the windshield and side glass, plus foam injected into the A-, B-, and C-pillars, and rocker panels.
Base model estimated mpg: 21/30 • Estimated starting price: $33,500