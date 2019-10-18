2020 Subaru Outback

Subaru introduced the all-new 2020 Outback offering the most advanced features, design and capability in its history.
The sixth-generation SUV comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. With an available tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia system with integrated center information display, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System and new XT models with 260 horsepower, the 2020 Outback delivers greater technology, safety and performance.
Built on the Subaru Global Platform, which provides increased safety, dynamics and quietness as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness, the Outback is available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.
The Outback lineup offers a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm.
The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter BOXER, with direct injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, delivers 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm. All 2020 Outback models are paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters.
Following a “Dynamic x Solid” philosophy, the all-new Outback is anchored to an “Active x Tough” concept. The result is a rugged and functional design that inspires wanderlust and enables active lifestyles. The 2020 Outback projects a large presence from thicker profile panel surfaces and raised rear gate as well as a sense of speed from its dynamic silhouette.
The interior design uses a widened windshield and long lines from the center of the instrument panel to the door panels to create an open environment.
Base model estimated mpg: 26/33 • Estimated starting price: $26,645