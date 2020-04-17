Subaru Introduces Ascent
Subaru of America Inc. introduced the 2020 Ascent which delivers a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. The 3-row is built on the Subaru Global Platform and is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine.
The Ascent comes with Subaru’s high-torque Lineartronic CVT (continuously va riable transmission) and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. EPA-rated fuel economy for the base and Premium models with standard equipment is 21 city/27 highway/23 combined, delivering a cruising range of over 500 miles. Models equipped with 20-inch wheels achieve EPA-rated fuel economy of 20 city/26 highway/22 combined. The U.S.-built Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim lines.
FAMILY FOCUSED
The Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with up to nine unique seating configurations and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The Ascent comes standard with a second-row bench seat, providing room for up to eight passengers.
The Limited trim as well as available option packages for no additional charge to provide occupants with easier access to the third row. The standard roof rails accommodate multiple accessories for carrying items such as cargo, bicycles and kayaks.
CAPABILITY
The 2020 Ascent offers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, 18-inch wheels and four-wheel independent suspension. The 8. 7 inches of ground clearance for all models are greater than that of many SUVs, yet the Ascent maintains a comfortably low stepin height for both front and rear passenger entry.
The Ascent is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine that produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, accompanied by a broad torque curve that peaks at 277lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range. All Ascents are paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode® with Hill Descent Control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity and offers Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) to help maintain vehicle stability while towing. The TSA system utilizes yaw sensors to monitor trailer sway and then can brake individual wheels to stabilize the vehicle and trailer.
SAFETY
The 2020 Ascent comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) which provides a heads-up display of EyeSight system warnings. The 2020 Subaru Ascent is offered in four trim levels: base, Premium, Limited and Touring.
Base price: $31,995
Wheelbase: 113.8 in.
Length: 196.8 in.
Width: 76 in.
Height: 71 .6 in.
Motor: 2.4-liter turbocharged four cylinder (260 hp, 277 lbs.-ft.)
Transmission: Continuously variable
Estimated mileage: 21 city, 27 highway
