× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Subaru Introduces Ascent

PRESS RELEASE

Subaru of America Inc. introduced the 2020 Ascent which delivers a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. The 3-row is built on the Subaru Global Platform and is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine.

The Ascent comes with Subaru’s high-torque Lineartronic CVT (continuously va riable transmission) and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. EPA-rated fuel economy for the base and Premium models with standard equipment is 21 city/27 highway/23 combined, delivering a cruising range of over 500 miles. Models equipped with 20-inch wheels achieve EPA-rated fuel economy of 20 city/26 highway/22 combined. The U.S.-built Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim lines.

FAMILY FOCUSED

The Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with up to nine unique seating configurations and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The Ascent comes standard with a second-row bench seat, providing room for up to eight passengers.