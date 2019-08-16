The all-new fifth generation 2019 Subaru Forester offers the most space, capability and features in its 22-year history. For 2019, all Foresters come standard with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the top-of-line Touring trim level debuts the segment-exclusive DriverFocus safety technology.
Named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick for twelve years running and achieving the highest possible rating of “Superior” for front crash prevention from IIHS when equipped with EyeSight, the 2019 Forester comes with a stiffer and stronger chassis and adds Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.
Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by a new version of the 2.5-liter Subaru Boxer engine. The revised engine produces 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with standard Lineartronic continuously variable transmission.
The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration but also up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain allows up to 1,500-pound towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing. Also new for all trim levels is Auto Vehicle Hold and an Electronic Parking Brake.
Adding more flexibility for driving conditions is standard driver-selectable Subaru Intelligent Drive. SI-DRIVE is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes (Sport Sharp on Forester Sport).
Forester’s new design brings added function. Wider rear door openings and a steep C-pillar angle make ingress/egress and installing a child seat easier. All Forester models feature lower body side cladding, which helps protect against mud, rocks and other road debris.
Base model estimated mpg: 26/33 • Estimated starting price: $24,295