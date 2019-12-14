For 2020, all Foresters come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which has added a Lane Centering function and new Lane Departure Prevention.
Also new for 2020, all Foresters include Rear Seat Reminder. Designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment, the system will alert the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.
The 2020 Subaru Forester is offered in five trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. Forester’s new design brings added function. Wider rear door openings and a steep C-pillar angle make ingress/egress and installing a child seat easier. All Forester models feature lower body side cladding, which helps protect against mud, rocks and other road debris.
Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is powered by a 2.5-liter Boxer engine. The direct-injection engine produces 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission). The powertrain delivers up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain offers up to 1,500-pound towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist.
Standard driver-selectable Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE) adds more flexibility for driving conditions, allowing the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes (Sport Sharp on Forester Sport). “Intelligent” mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while “Sport” and “Sport Sharp” modes tune the throttle response to emphasize performance.
Forester is known for its legendary value, and the 2020 model is no exception, equipped with a long list of standard features that includes: SUBARU Starlink Multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and STARLINK apps.
Base model estimated mpg: 26/33 • Estimated starting price: $24,495