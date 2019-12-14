For 2020, all Foresters come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which has added a Lane Centering function and new Lane Departure Prevention.

Also new for 2020, all Foresters include Rear Seat Reminder. Designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment, the system will alert the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

The 2020 Subaru Forester is offered in five trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. Forester’s new design brings added function. Wider rear door openings and a steep C-pillar angle make ingress/egress and installing a child seat easier. All Forester models feature lower body side cladding, which helps protect against mud, rocks and other road debris.

Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is powered by a 2.5-liter Boxer engine. The direct-injection engine produces 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission). The powertrain delivers up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain offers up to 1,500-pound towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist.