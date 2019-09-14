2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru introduces its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid. It offers all-wheel drive capability in a hybrid package. The 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid features unique exterior and interior styling and new in-vehicle technology.
The Hybrid features the new Subaru StarDrive Technology that uniquely integrates electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection Boxer engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and a new Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission.
Subaru StarDrive Technology employs two electric motors. One motor functions as an engine starter. Conversely, it can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery. The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. It also charges the hybrid battery during regenerative braking.
The Crosstrek Hybrid is capable of speeds up to 65 mph when in full electric mode -- and is a full second faster from 0-to-60 mph than the standard Crosstrek. The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration, but up to 90 mpgE with a total range of 480 miles.
The high-capacity lithium-ion battery, mounted beneath the cargo area, enables the Hybrid to achieve an EV range of 17 miles, which covers a variety of trips.
The Crosstrek Hybrid’s 8.7 inches of ground clearance and 1,000-pound towing capacity provide versatility in both off-road and city driving. The 60/40-split fold-down rear seats offer up to 43.1 cu.ft of cargo space, enough space for camping gear or luggage.
Exclusive to the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is a striking new exterior color, Lagoon Blue Pearl, one of four available hues. The low-profile roof rails and spoiler in black finish, along with unique 18-inch wheels in black with machine finish, accentuate this model’s sleek styling.
Base model estimated mpg: 30/34 • Estimated starting price: $34,995