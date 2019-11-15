The 2020 Subaru Ascent delivers a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies.
The Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with up to nine unique seating configurations and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The Ascent comes standard with a second-row bench seat, providing room for up to eight passengers.
The 2020 Ascent offers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, 18-inch wheels and four-wheel independent suspension.
The Ascent is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine that produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, accompanied by a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range.
All Ascents are paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode with Hill Descent Control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-pound towing capacity and offers Trailer Stability Assist to help maintain vehicle stability while towing.
Available in-vehicle Wi-Fi connectivity provides smooth internet access via high-speed 4G LTE communications, broadening the range of entertainment options available to occupants using smart devices.
The 2020 Ascent comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. New for 2020, all Ascent trims are equipped with a Rear Seat Reminder system that is designed to assist the driver in preventing child and/or pet entrapment in the vehicle by reminding the driver to check the rear seat area before exiting the vehicle.
Base model estimated mpg: 21/27 • Estimated starting price: $31,995