Safety, Comfort for Fun, Activity

The all-new Outback returns in its sixth-generation with a bevy of upgrades
PRESS RELEASE
Subaru of America introduces the all-new 2020 Outback offering the most advanced features, design and capability in its history. The sixth-generation SUV comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. With an available tablet-style 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink Multimedia system with integrated center information display, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System and new XT models with 260 horse-power, the 2020 Outback delivers greater technology, safety and performance than ever before.
Built on the Subaru Global Platform, which provides increased safety, dynamics and quietness as well as reduced noise, vibration and harshness, the Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.
PERFORMANCE
For the first time since 2009, the Outback lineup offers a turbo charged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbo-charged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horse-power at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb.-ft. of torque at 2,000 rpm. All 2020 Outback models are paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-liter turbo delivers 23/30 mpg city/highway and has a 3,500-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Outback in history. The 2.5-liter achieves up to 33 mpg and a range of more than 600 miles on a single tank.
STRUCTURE AND SAFETY
Introduced for 2017, the Subaru Global Platform has been optimized for the Outback, boasting a structure that is 70% stiffer in both torsional and front-suspension rigidity and 100-percent stiffer in both front lateral flexural and rear subframe rigidity compared to the previous Outback’s platform. Subaru expects the Outback to achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year. In another Outback first, the 2020 model offers a Front View Monitor, which captures images within the driver’s blind spots in front of the vehicle and displays a 180-degree view on the 11.6-inch display, providing safety and assistance when checking road conditions ahead or parking.
COMFORT AND VERSATILITY
The 2020 Outback offers a peaceful cabin that is almost 3 decibels quieter at highway speeds. All trim levels (except Base) feature standard heated front seats and a 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support and the Limited and Touring trims add an adjustable cushion length to the driver seat. Limited, Touring and XT models also include as standard an 8-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats. For 2020, seat heaters come with three levels of temperature adjustment as well as extended coverage up to the shoulders for improved comfort. With a cargo floor length of 75 inches with the rear seat backs folded, the 2020 Outback offers up to 75.7 cu. ft. of cargo space. For added convenience while loading the vehicle, a new Hands-Free Power Gate allows the owner to open the rear gate by simply waving in front of the Subaru emblem (positioned in the center of the rear gate) as well as a new single-touch lifting cargo cover.
TECHNOLOGY
The Starlink multimedia system for the 2020 Outback feature a high-resolution touchscreen; new on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, X-MODE and vehicle features; combination meter integration; smartphone integration with Apple Car Play, Android Auto and new Starlink SmartDeviceLinkapps; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM All Access Radio (and SiriusXM Travel Link; HD Radio and over-the-air updates.
Subaru’s six-generation Outback enters 2020 with advanced features, styling, power and comfort. Safety is always high-light for Subaru, and the Outback is built on an optimized global platform upon which it expects top safety scores.
BY THE NUMBERS
Base Price: $26,645 Wheelbase: 108.1 in. Length: 191.3 in. Width: 73 in. Height: 66.1 in. Engine: DOHC 4-cylinder BOXER Transmission: 8-speed manual EPA Mileage: 26 city, 33 highway
