Safety, Comfort for Fun, Activity

Introduced for 2017, the Subaru Global Platform has been optimized for the Outback, boasting a structure that is 70% stiffer in both torsional and front-suspension rigidity and 100-percent stiffer in both front lateral flexural and rear subframe rigidity compared to the previous Outback’s platform. Subaru expects the Outback to achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year. In another Outback first, the 2020 model offers a Front View Monitor, which captures images within the driver’s blind spots in front of the vehicle and displays a 180-degree view on the 11.6-inch display, providing safety and assistance when checking road conditions ahead or parking.

The 2020 Outback offers a peaceful cabin that is almost 3 decibels quieter at highway speeds. All trim levels (except Base) feature standard heated front seats and a 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support and the Limited and Touring trims add an adjustable cushion length to the driver seat. Limited, Touring and XT models also include as standard an 8-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats. For 2020, seat heaters come with three levels of temperature adjustment as well as extended coverage up to the shoulders for improved comfort. With a cargo floor length of 75 inches with the rear seat backs folded, the 2020 Outback offers up to 75.7 cu. ft. of cargo space. For added convenience while loading the vehicle, a new Hands-Free Power Gate allows the owner to open the rear gate by simply waving in front of the Subaru emblem (positioned in the center of the rear gate) as well as a new single-touch lifting cargo cover.