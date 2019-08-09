The most fuel-efficient, gas-powered non-hybrid car, the Mitsubishi Mirage, enters the 2019 model year with interior enhancements and an all-new LE trim.
All 2019 Mirage trim levels receive cruise control, driver seat height adjustor and silver seat stitching. The all-new LE trim features a 6.5-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, black side mirrors, 15-inch black alloy wheels, heated front seats and driver’s seat armrest. Inside, the LE trim also receives black fabric seating with red accent surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob with red stitching, and red interior panel accents.
The exterior styling has a purpose — with an aerodynamic design to improve fuel-efficiency and a simple, restrained form to help reduce weight, creating a car in which form and function come together.
The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage continues to utilize a 1.2-liter three-cylinder DOHC engine featuring the latest version of Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control (MIVEC) variable valve-timing system that maximizes fuel efficiency and power output while greatly minimizing exhaust emissions. With the addition of a roller-type camshaft, Mirage has 78 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 74 lb.-ft. torque at 4,000 rpm.
The fuel-efficient Mirage has a highway fuel economy of 43 mpg, when equipped with the optional continuously variable transmission (CVT), and is supported by Mitsubishi’s warranties: fully transferable 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty and a 5-year/unlimited mile roadside assistance.
Base model estimated mpg: 36/43 • Estimated starting price: $13,795