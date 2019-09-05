2019 Mazda CX-5

For 2019 Mazda introduces the CX-5 Signature.
The CX-5 is Mazda’s best-selling vehicle, with over 2 million units sold worldwide, so Mazda takes this compact crossover SUV to the level with the unveiling of the new 2019 Cx-5 Signature top-tier trim level.
It’s powered by the turbocharged SKYACTIV-2.5T engine and new G-Vectoring Control Plus. The development team listened to customers who an SUV that enlivens all who ride it. They focused on improvements of a premium high-quality interior, refined powertrain and enhanced chassis.
The new CX-5 Signature model incorporates premium materials, such as Caturra Brown Nappa leather, genuine layered wood trim, that are chosen with the closest attention to detail. Other features in the 2019 CX-5 that support comfort, convenience and safety include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a reconfigurable 7.0-TFT gauge display, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, BOSE 10-speaker premium sound system, windshield-projected Active Driving Display head-up unit and a 360-degree View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, amongst others.
The powertrain lineup adopts the SKYACTIV-2.5T direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine that is also found in the Mazda CX-9 crossover SUV and Mazda6 sedan. This engine’s strong torque helps provide a smooth ride with an effortless feeling of acceleration to create a refined and exhilarating driving experience.
Additionally, refinements to the suspension system and addition of G-Vectoring Control Plus technology further embodies Mazda’s “horse and rider as one” engineering philosophy in the 2019 CX-5.
Base model estimated mpg: 25/31 • Estimated starting price: $24,350