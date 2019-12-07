The all-new 2020 Gladiator builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility, best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.
The heritage-inspired center stack features a clean, sculpted form that complements the horizontal dashboard design and sports a finish dictated by the model choice. A hand-wrapped instrument panel features a soft-touch surface with accent stitching on Gladiator Overland and available on Rubicon models.
The Gladiator delivers legendary off-road capability courtesy of two advanced 4x4 systems. The Command-Trac 4x4 system, standard on Sport and Overland, features a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a 3.73 rear axle ratio.
The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque, an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading.
The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine is rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard and is designed to handle the increased torque output.
The new 2020 Jeep Gladiator offers an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the vehicle to optimize engine output while on the trails or enjoying smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds. Gladiator is standard equipped with the six-speed manual transmission. This transmission features a unique design that employs optimized gear ratios for bolstered crawl ratio performance and is cable-operated, eliminating shifter vibration and bolstering sound isolation.
Base model estimated mpg: 17/22 • Estimated starting price: $33,545