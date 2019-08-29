2019 Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata carrys over to 2019 unchanged from last year. Mid-year enhancements last model year were designed to add more value to the Sonata lineup with Hyundai’s introduction of new “+” editions. Sonatas designated with a “+” symbol add highly desirable features.
A panoramic sunroof also has been added to top-spec models. In addition to the improved content on specific trims, new Tech packages have been added to Sport and Limited trims.
The Sonata SEL+ and Sport+ editions are now equipped with these new comfort and convenience features: Sport mesh grille and front fascia; Dual automatic temperature control; Floor console-mounted rear vents; Qi wireless phone charging; Heated steering wheel; and Auto up/down driver window.
The Hyundai Sonata has a refined chassis with improved ride and handling. To achieve this engineers increased the torsion bar stiffness within the steering system by 12 percent, which improves steering response and feel in all conditions. They enhanced that improvement with new steering calibration, focusing on responsiveness and on-center steering feel.
The top-of-the-line 245 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine includes an eight-speed automatic transmission, which adds ratio range at both the top and bottom of output speeds. The eight-speed allows for extra thrust off-the-line and a quieter, more fuel-efficient dash down the interstate. The 2.0-liter turbo models roll on 18-inch wheels, now with Michelin tires.
The Sonata features a standard 7-inch color display audio touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. In addition to seven standard airbags and a battery of safety systems, comes Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
Base model estimated mpg: 28/37 • Estimated starting price: $22,650