2019 Honda Insight

The all-new 2019 Insight joins an expanding lineup of electrified Honda vehicles that includes the Clarity series — Clarity Fuel Cell, Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid — and the recently introduced Accord Hybrid. These models represent the next generation of Honda vehicles as the company advances toward its global initiative to grow electrified vehicle sales to two-thirds by 2030.
The 2019 Insight is powered by the third generation of Honda’s innovative two-motor hybrid drivetrain. A 1.5-liter i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle inline-four engine with 40.5-percent thermal efficiency is paired to an electric propulsion motor that produces 197 lb.-ft. of torque for a class-leading total system output of 151 horsepower. Thanks to its clever two-motor design, Insight operates without the need for a conventional automatic transmission.
Insight helps drivers maximize energy regeneration through the use of steering wheel-mounted Deceleration Selectors. Working similar to transmission paddle shifters, Insight’s Deceleration Selectors let the driver toggle between three different levels of regenerative braking performance. Tap the left selector to increase regenerative braking, and the right to reduce it.
Insight’s hybrid powertrain uses power from the gasoline engine and electric motors to accommodate the current driving conditions, seamlessly shifting through three distinct drive operations. In EV Drive, Insight is powered solely by its electric drive motor, drawing power from the battery. In Hybrid Drive the gasoline engine drives a generator motor to supply electrical power to the drive motor. In certain circumstances, Engine Drive operation connects the gasoline engine directly to the drive wheels.
All Insight trims come with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, a digital driver’s meter and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.
Base model estimated mpg: 55/49 • Estimated starting price: $22,930