2020 Ford Explorer

According to Ford, “America’s all-time best-selling SUV is redesigned for the 2020 model year with lighter, leaner, stronger construction and the broadest Ford Explorer lineup ever.”
The well-appointed Explorer Platinum tops the lineup, now loaded with even more technology and creature comforts for both driver and passengers, including an available 10.1-inch portrait-mounted touch screen with full-screen maps, traffic-sensing Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist innovations, and features that can help reduce stress such as available Reverse Brake Assist and Active Park Assist 2.0.
The latest SUV from Ford Performance, the all-new Explorer ST debuts for 2020 as the most powerful, most fun-to-drive Explorer to date. Its specially tuned 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine is set to produce 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque, enabling Explorer ST to reach a targeted top track speed of 143 mph.
Also debuting is an all-new no-compromise hybrid SUV designed to offer both performance and capability in one fuel-efficient package. The 2020 Explorer Hybrid’s 3.3-liter hybrid engine produces 318 system horsepower combined. The hybrid version is projected to return an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles between fill-ups in rear-wheel-drive configuration.
With its quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, available Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive plus a Terrain Management System featuring seven selectable drive modes, the new Explorer is built to tackle virtually any adventure. Vehicles equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost can tow up to 5,600 pounds, while those outfitted with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost can tow up to 5,300 pounds when properly equipped.
Other advanced technology offerings include an available wireless charging pad, FordPass Connect Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices, and the latest SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Waze navigation compatibility.
Base model estimated mpg: 27/29 • Estimated starting price: $36,675