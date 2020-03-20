eye sight standard on Forester

EyeSight Standard on Forester
Subaru of America, Inc. introduced the 2020 Forester model line, now quipped with the award- winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology and new Lane Centering function as standard. The fifth-generation SUV offers the most space, capability and features in its 23- year history.
Also new for 2020, all Foresters include Rear Seat Reminder. Designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment, the system will alert the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.
The 2020 Subaru Forester will be offered in five trim levels: Base,
Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring
CAPABILITY
Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). The powertrain delivers up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain offers up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist. Standard driver-selectable Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE) adds more flexibility for driving conditions, allowing the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes (Sport Sharp on Forester Sport). “Intelligent” mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while “Sport” and “Sport Sharp” modes tune the throttle response to emphasize performance.
VALUE
Forester is known for its legendary value, and the 2020 model is no exception, equipped with a long list of standard features that includes: SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and STARLINK apps; audio and Bluetooth control switches on the steering wheel; dual USB ports in the front center console; power windows with auto-up/auto-down on driver’s window; power door locks that automatically lock when the vehicle is in motion; power side mirrors; multifunction display with digital clock, outside temperature and fuel economy information; remote keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; and combination meter with color LCD. New for 2020, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System has been upgraded with automatic individual wheel I.D. registration
TECHNOLOGY
SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle’s multimedia or navigation system. All STARLINK Multimedia systems for Forester offer a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha, Pandora, and STARLINK apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio treaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera, singledisc CD player; SiriusXM All Access Radio (4-month free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link.
Base price: $24,495 Wheelbase: 105.1 in. Length: 182.1 in. Width: 71.5 in. Height: 67.5 in. Motor: 2.5-liter four cylinder (182 hp, 176 lbs.-ft.) Transmission: Continuously variable EPA mileage: 26 city, 33 highway