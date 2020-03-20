eye sight standard on Forester

Forester is known for its legendary value, and the 2020 model is no exception, equipped with a long list of standard features that includes: SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and STARLINK apps; audio and Bluetooth control switches on the steering wheel; dual USB ports in the front center console; power windows with auto-up/auto-down on driver’s window; power door locks that automatically lock when the vehicle is in motion; power side mirrors; multifunction display with digital clock, outside temperature and fuel economy information; remote keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; and combination meter with color LCD. New for 2020, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System has been upgraded with automatic individual wheel I.D. registration