Dodge continues to push the performance envelope in 2019, using its high-performance engine street credibility to elevate its entire Challenger lineup, introducing the most powerful supercharged SRT Hellcat lineup ever with horsepower output now starting at 717.
Dodge SRT is going back to its muscle car roots by taking its biggest, most powerful engine — the supercharged HEMI Demon V-8 — and leveraging its enormous power output to boost the performance of the Hellcat. The result: the 797-horsepower 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Also new for 2019, Dodge offers the Widebody Package on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack model, which adds 3.5 inches to the overall width, improving handling and braking to the naturally aspirated muscle car.
Designed and engineered with more power to appeal to an even broader muscle car enthusiast audience, the heart of the new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes from its limited-production big brother — the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 engine is rated at 797 horsepower and 707 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to a eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s supercharged high-output engine is only paired to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Internal changes to the transmission include an upgraded torque converter that delivers an 18 percent increase in torque multiplication when compared with the standard Challenger SRT Hellcat.
The Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack power comes from the HEMI V-8 engine’s best-in-class 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. New for 2019, all Challenger R/T Scat Pack models get a new look. The power-bulge aluminum hood features a dedicated air intake flanked by dual-air extractors to ensure effective removal of heat and reduced front lift. Standard illuminated Air Catcher headlamps feed additional air directly into the engine bay.
Base model estimated mpg: 19/30 • Estimated starting price: $28,095