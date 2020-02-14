The 2.5-liter achieves up to 33 mpg and a range of more than 600 miles on a single tank.

STRUCTURE AND SAFETY

Introduced for 2017, the Subaru Global Platform has been optimized for the Outback, boasting a structure that is 70% stiffer in both torsional and front suspension rigidity and 100-percent stiffer in both front lateral flexural and rear subframe rigidity compared to the previous Outback’s platform. Subaru expects the Outback to achieve top safety scores when it is tested later this year.

In another Outback first, the 2020 model offers a Front ViewMonitor, which captures images within the driver’s blind spots in front of the vehicle and displays a 180-degree view on the 11.6-inch display, providing safety and assistance when checking road conditions ahead or parking.

COMFORT AND VERSATILITY

The 2020 Outback offers a peaceful cabin that is almost 3 decibels quieter at highway speeds. All trim levels (except Base) feature standard heated front seats and a 10-way power front driver seat with lumbar support and the Limited and Touring trims add an adjustable cushion length to the driver seat. Limited,