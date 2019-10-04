2020 Buick Encore

When the Encore GX arrives as a new trim in 2020, Buick will offer four premium SUVs across the three segments customers are shopping in most: small, compact and midsize.
The Encore GX is positioned between the smaller Encore and the larger Envision and Enclave models. It will offer new standard safety technologies and its style and functionality will be just right for many of today’s buyers.
The Encore design features the sculptural surfacing and elegant line work that continues to distinguish the Buick brand. The addition of the winged grille with Buick’s tri-color insignia, front headlamps and rear LED signature taillamps contemporize this small Buick and set up the visual flow around the entire vehicle. Uplevel models receive Buick’s full LED headlamps, which provide efficient, clear lighting of the road ahead.
The Buick Encore has a chrome exhaust outlet, body-color heated outside mirrors, and 18-inch wheel design. Standard features include 10 airbags and StabiliTrak stability enhancement and a 1.4-liter turbocharged, 138-horsepower four-cylinder paired with a six-speed automatic powertrain.
Buick’s exclusive QuietTuning is standard on all models and includes Bose Active Noise Cancellation technology.
The Encore GX’s new standard safety and driver assistance features will include Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. It will also offer the Enclave’s innovative Rear Camera Mirror, which provides a wide, less obstructed rear view while parking and driving, and High Definition Surround Vision camera system.
The Encore GX’s spirited and efficient performance will be paired with a purposefully designed cargo space that’s almost 5 cubic feet larger than the Encore and about 3 cubic feet smaller than the Envision.
Base model estimated mpg: 25/30 • Estimated starting price: $23,200