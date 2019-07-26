The 2019 Buick Cascada convertible delivers the freedom of open-air motoring through a driving experience with unexpected luxuries and a quiet, triple-insulated top.
Cascada delivers spirited performance from a 1.6-liter, 200-horsepower turbocharged engine. A sport lowered chassis, StabiliTrak electronic stability control technology, and a HiPer Strut front suspension ensure a responsive ride.
Offered in Cascada, Premium and Sport Touring models, the Cascada 2+2 convertible has a distinctive design, premium features and refinement.
Cascada has advanced chassis technologies, including HiPer Strut front suspension, and the acoustically and thermally insulated soft-top system opens in 17 seconds at up to 31 mph.
A Dark Effects Package is available on Cascada Sport Touring models, which includes red stitching on seats, doors and instrument panel, Piano Black trim decor, alloy sport pedals, gloss black mirror caps and gloss black grille. The 2019 Buick Cascada is offered with three exterior colors: Sport Red, Ebony Twilight Metallic and Summit White.
Summit White and Ebony Twilight Metallic join Sport Red as available exterior colors on Sport Touring with Dark Effects package.
In addition to more color options, standard 20-inch twin-spoke black-painted wheels are now standard on the Sport Touring model and navigation is included on all Cascada models.
Base model estimated mpg: 21/29 • Estimated starting price: $33,070