Augie's Hall earns CCIW women's weekly honor

In fact, the former Rock Island High School standout had two great games last week as the Vikings split league games. On Wednesday, Hall recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in a tough 56-54 setback at North Central. She followed that with a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds in a 64-53 home win over Carthage on Saturday. In the latter contest, she drilled a school-record eight 3-pointers, while missing just once. The previous single-game record of six had been shared by four players. For the week, the sophomore averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 52% from the field, 75% from 3-point range and 75% from the foul line.