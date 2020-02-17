Augie's Hall earns CCIW women's weekly honor

Lauren Hall's hot shooting night on Saturday not only helped the Augustana women net a huge victory over Carthage, but also helped Hall secure this week's CCIW women's basketball player of the week honor.
In fact, the former Rock Island High School standout had two great games last week as the Vikings split league games. On Wednesday, Hall recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in a tough 56-54 setback at North Central. She followed that with a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds in a 64-53 home win over Carthage on Saturday. In the latter contest, she drilled a school-record eight 3-pointers, while missing just once. The previous single-game record of six had been shared by four players. For the week, the sophomore averaged 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 52% from the field, 75% from 3-point range and 75% from the foul line.
For the season, the an education major with a focus on history is the Vikings’ third-leading scorer (10.0 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (7.1 rpg). She’s shooting a team-best 47.4% from 3-point range, a mark well ahead of Kristen Pence’s 2004-05 school record of 41.1%. In CCIW play, Hall has averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, while shooting a league-best 52.2% from beyond the arc.