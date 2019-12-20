Audrey Graham, sr., Riverdale
Audrey Graham, sr., Riverdale

Graham

Placed sixth individually at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to qualify for sectional; placed fifth individually at Three Rivers Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.

