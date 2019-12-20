Athlete of the Year: Taylor Puglisi, sr., Moline
Athlete of the Year: Taylor Puglisi, sr., Moline

Moline High School diver Taylor Puglisi is the 2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline athlete of the year.

Three-time state qualifier; finished 23rd at state; three-time Western Big 6 Conference and sectional diving champion. Set multiple pool and meet records, including Moline’s six-dive record (293), 11-dive record (483.15), the conference meet record (426.35) and sectional meet record (483.15).

