We're looking at a bumpy weather road today with thunderstorms and cooler temps. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
A Davenport teacher is on unpaid suspension and is facing U.S. Army charges related to child-sexual assault offenses.
- Updated
Moline-Coal Valley School Board President Erin Waldron-Smith urged all stakeholders not to panic as board members heard findings from a long-range facilities planning committee that called for the phasing out of Logan, Willard, Coolidge and Allendale.
- Updated
An Illinois State Trooper was hit by an alleged drunk driver Monday night while the trooper was pulled over on the side of John Deere Road.
Davenport schools' new leadership team is getting salaries of $165,000 each, which is a considerable raise for some of the positions.
Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family
- Updated
The father of a 14-year-old who was shot in Davenport on Saturday said the incident has changed the way all four of his sons see the world around them.
- Updated
University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon was involved in an early-morning altercation in Iowa City on Sunday and sustained a serious head injury.
Under Democratic-controlled redistricting, Quad-City area Republican legislators have been drawn out of their districts
Proposed legislative maps for Illinois show major changes in districts for local Republican lawmakers.
A street protest against the April 1 shooting death of DeShawn Tatum carried into Rock Island City Hall Monday night as a large group of friends and family members carried signs reading "We want justice for DeShawn" and "Hands up, don't shoot," accompanied other signs with Tatum's photos and those of his children.
- Updated
A man accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing Tuesday.