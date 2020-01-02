At 9-4, Geese feel best basketball lies ahead

Even with his club off to a 9-4 start, Wethersfield boys' basketball coach Jeff Parsons feels its best play still lies ahead.

Coming off winning the consolation championship in their debut appearance at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, the Flying Geese have the look of a team that is beginning to take flight.

"We've got a little more ways to go, but we're getting better. We're starting to hit our stride," said Parsons, whose team returns to action Saturday evening at the Carl Sandburg Shootout in Galesburg, taking on unbeaten Roanoke-Benson (13-0) at 6:30. "Of our four losses, three have been by one point and the other by three points. We're going to be a tough out in January and February."

With several of his players having been a part of Annawan-Wethersfield's Class 1A semifinal football squad, it took a little more time than normal for them to get their basketball legs under them.

But Parsons, who is also Wethersfield's athletic director, was more than happy with the reason behind the Geese's relatively late start to their hoops regimen.

"All of us were excited about our football run," he said. "There's no IHSA (basketball) titles that are won in November and December."