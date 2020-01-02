At 9-4, Geese feel best basketball lies ahead

Even with his club off to a 9-4 start, Wethersfield boys' basketball coach Jeff Parsons feels its best play still lies ahead.
Coming off winning the consolation championship in their debut appearance at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, the Flying Geese have the look of a team that is beginning to take flight.
"We've got a little more ways to go, but we're getting better. We're starting to hit our stride," said Parsons, whose team returns to action Saturday evening at the Carl Sandburg Shootout in Galesburg, taking on unbeaten Roanoke-Benson (13-0) at 6:30. "Of our four losses, three have been by one point and the other by three points. We're going to be a tough out in January and February."
With several of his players having been a part of Annawan-Wethersfield's Class 1A semifinal football squad, it took a little more time than normal for them to get their basketball legs under them.
But Parsons, who is also Wethersfield's athletic director, was more than happy with the reason behind the Geese's relatively late start to their hoops regimen.
"All of us were excited about our football run," he said. "There's no IHSA (basketball) titles that are won in November and December."
Competing at Macomb and going 3-1, capped with a 61-40 win over Brown County in the consolation finals, enabled Wethersfield to test itself against different, unfamiliar competition.
"We've always enjoyed going to Erie," said Parsons, whose club had competed for years at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic prior to this season. "Macomb was a different look for us, playing on a college floor against teams we don't normally see in the regular season."
The play of junior guard Coltin Quagliano provided plenty of highlights for the Geese this past week.
Wethersfield's top scorer at 25.1 points per game, Quagliano posted a triple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and added seven steals in a 63-43 win over Illini Bluffs. In the consolation finale against Brown County, he went for 32 points.
Earlier this season, he passed Jacob Schwerbrock (1,346 career points) to become No. 3 on the Flying Geese's all-time scoring list. At 1,498 points, Quagliano sits behind Nathan Kohler (2,040 and Trevor Lay (1,774).
However, Parsons strives for balance, and the efforts of juniors Waylon Bryant, Brady Kelley and Kale Nelson, who all average between six and eight points per game, bear testimony to that.
"We've had a couple of games with four guys in double figures," he said. "That's been a key for us."
Spartans seeking consistency: Wethersfield's Lincoln Trail Conference rival, Ridgewood (10-6), also finished the 2019 portion of its schedule with a consolation title after going 2-1 at the 92nd annual Princeville Holiday Tournament.
Spartans' coach Bryan Brooks also feels his team is still building toward its best ball.
"We're still pretty inconsistent, but we're learning different ways to win," Brooks said. "We're looking for improvement, and we want to be playing our best basketball at the end."
Hampered by a shoulder separation suffered by junior guard Mitchell Brooks (12 points per game), the Spartans have been boosted by the guard duo of junior Ganon Greenman (18 points per game) and sophomore Lucas Kessinger (13 points).
Last week at Princeville, Greenman tallied 58 points in Ridgewood's two tournament wins, including a 25-point outing in a 54-48 consolation-final win over Henry-Senachwine.
"I think we've got several players who can step up and score, and everyone's taken on that role pretty good," said coach Brooks, whose club is off until opening LTC play Jan. 14 at Annawan. "All of the games we've lost, we've led in them, so we just have to figure out how to finish those off. We'll have a nice break, then hit the gym for a week before the 14th."