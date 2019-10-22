As the World Series opened Tuesday night in Houston, the Astros were busy trying to spin their way out of another self-created PR nightmare.
The team that got away with banning an accredited reporter from its clubhouse in August because pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t like him was engulfed in another controversy after a team executive reportedly displayed a dismissive attitude toward domestic violence to a group of female reporters in the clubhouse after Saturday’s American League Championship Series clincher against the Yankees.
The Astros originally denied that assistant general manager Brandon Taubman was purposely taunting the reporters by yelling a half-dozen times, “Thank God we got (Roberto) Osuna! I’m so (bleeping) glad we got Osuna!” — a reference to the closer who served a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The team’s statement Monday claimed Taubman was “supporting the player during a difficult time” after Osuna gave up a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.
But the Astros switched to a different spin cycle Tuesday afternoon after three other witnesses confirmed the report from Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein, which described Taubman’s outburst as “offensive and frightening,” and the story picked up steam.
Taubman issued a statement Tuesday saying he was “deeply sorry and embarrassed” over his “inappropriate language” but denied any ill intent.
“My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue,” he said. “Those that know me know that I am a progressive and charitable member of the community and a loving and committed husband and father. I hope that those who do not know me understand that the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions.”
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday termed the Astros’ initial denial “an unethical and intentional fabrication, designed to discredit our members and all journalists” and called for disciplinary measures and a public apology to Apstein, SI and the BBWAA.
MLB, meanwhile, released a statement saying domestic violence is a serious issue and it will investigate the matter.
Of course it will investigate. MLB also “investigated” the incident in which the Astros barred Detroit Free Press reporter Anthony Fenech from entering the clubhouse with the rest of the media after an August Tigers-Astros game at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros defended that decision, claiming there was a beef between Verlander and Fenech and it was in “the best interests of other media members working the game.”
The BBWAA protested, calling the Astros’ decision a violation of the collective bargaining agreement. MLB agreed that the Astros were in the wrong.
“Per our club-media regulations, the reporter should have been allowed to enter the clubhouse postgame at the same time as the other members of the media,” MLB vice president of communications Mike Teevan said in a statement. “We have communicated this to the Astros.”
And that was the end of that. When I asked MLB disciplinarian Joe Torre in New York if there would be any repercussions from the Verlander incident, he said, “I’m not talking about that,” then turned and walked away.
In other words, MLB doesn’t have to show any accountability or answer any questions about its decision-making.
By ignoring the Astros’ blatant rule violation, MLB enabled all Astros employees to do or say as they see fit. It’s that kind of arrogance that gave Taubman the green light to act like he allegedly did Saturday night.
At least Astros manager AJ Hinch seemed to get it, suggesting the action was “uncalled for” when asked about the incident before Tuesday’s opener.
“No one — it doesn’t matter if it’s a player, a coach, a manager, any of you members of the media — should ever feel like when you come into our clubhouse that you’re going to feel uncomfortable or disrespected,” Hinch told reporters in Houston.
No one wants to start a World Series with a controversy like this. We’ve waited seven months for two teams to emerge from the long grind to find out which one is the best, and this Astros-Nationals matchup figures to be one of the most entertaining in years.
But MLB needs to address this issue now instead of waiting for the World Series to end, when it can release some corporate statement admonishing the Astros during a dead period in the offseason.
It’s hard to believe female reporters still have to deal with this kind of idiocy in 2019, especially from a clueless Ivy League drone such as Taubman, who probably believes his number-crunching was as vital to the Astros’ success as the presence of three studs in the rotation.
My guess is MLB eventually will issue a hand slap or small fine and hope the incident fades away like the Verlander incident. And the Astros will go on to win the World Series and feel vindicated.
Accountability is for suckers.
That’s the Astros Way.