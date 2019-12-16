Ashton Sutton, so., Riverdale
Ashton Sutton, so., Riverdale

  • Updated
Sutton Ashton, riverdale golf.jpg

Tied for 31st in Class A state finals helping Rams finish third as a team; T9 individually at Freeport Aquin Sectional; T6 individually at Peru-St. Bede Regional; T5 at Three Rivers Conference Meet, earning all-conference honors.

