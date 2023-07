Collin Warner, 31, of Davenport, and Cory Randolf, 34, of Rock Island got up at 1:30 a.m. to bike from Coralville to Davenport on the last leg of RAGBRAI Saturday, July 29, 2023, then hopped off their bikes and ran, walked, and enjoyed beer on the course of the 7-mile Quad-City Times Bix 7.