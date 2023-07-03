Related to this story
A 36-year-old Moline man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said.
A 42-year-old Milan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday, Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart said.
Witness statements reveal Danny Taylor was target for robbery the night he was shot and killed.
Photos taken by Nahant Marsh staff show cars tipped on their sides.
In a 4-2 vote, the Davenport school board appointed W. Kent Barnds to temporarily fill the vacancy left by former Director Karen Gordon, who r…