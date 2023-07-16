North Scott pitcher Maddy McDermott unleashes a pitch Wednesday in a Class 3A state softball semifinal against Dallas Center-Grimes at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
JIM NELSON, WATERLOO COURIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace George (3) pitches during the second inning of a softball game, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption Knights players cheer for their teammates in the dugout during the Class 3A regional final win against West Burlington Notre Dame on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Assumption High School in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Bettendorf's Jazzlynn Poole (8) dives but misses the ball during the first inning of a softball game, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Bettendorf.
Assumption Knights players cheer for their teammates in the dugout during the Class 3A regional final win against West Burlington Notre Dame on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Assumption High School in Davenport.