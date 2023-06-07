Related to this story
Most Popular
Reports from the firm hired by Andrew Wold to evaluate his downtown apartment building have been made public by the city.
The body of a 16-year-old was found in Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf Saturday night.
The 16-year-old whose body was found in Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park was from Davenport.
Elizabeth Pruitt lived at 324 Main Street in Davenport for less than 24 hours before it collapsed.
Branden Colvin Sr.'s family was notified Saturday that his remains had been found at the building which collapsed a week ago.