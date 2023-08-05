Aug 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Midwest Hope & Healing Awards CONTRIBUTED 2023 LULAC scholarship recipients CONTRIBUTED Girl Scout campers CONTRIBUTED Related to this story Most Popular Rock Island shooting victim identified Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man found shot to death early Wednesday in Rock Island. One killed in rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Davenport The crash happened north of Davenport around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Rock Island police investigate homicide on city's west end Rock Island Police are investigating the homicide of a 21-year-old man. Rock River Coins & Jewelry opens in Silvis The newest business in Silvis is open and ready for customers. Grubbs, Windt run together to Beat the Elite in Quad-City Times Bix 7 Moments after crossing the finish line at the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Nathan Windt searched for his running partner.