Jul 20, 2023 35 min ago 0 1 of 2 Image of the Floreciente neighborhood mural at 5th Avenue, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Moline. ELIZABETH PRUITT PHOTOS Image of The Bluffs neighborhood mural on 13th Avenue, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Moline. Related to this story Most Popular Davenport alderwoman discouraged group from renting at Wold properties She issued the warning several months before the collapse of The Davenport. Regal Moline Cinema will close after Thursday's showings The movie theater in Moline is closing. Steve's Belgrade in Moline demolished The bar has been in Moline for more than half-a-century. Teen accused of using drugs on victims during Rock Island robbery A 17-year-old has been accused of using a gun and drugs while robbing two people in Rock Island. Davenport man drowns in Mississippi River in Buffalo A 48-year-old Davenport man drowned in the Mississippi River on Friday, Buffalo Police said.