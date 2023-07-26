Bettendorf High School diving coach Mary Doerder poses with her medal after winning first place in the Women's 1-meter for aged 70-74 at the the U.S. Masters Diving Summer National Championship in Iowa City. Photo via Doerder.
The first-place medal Bettendorf High School diving coach Mary Doerder earned for winning the Women's 1-meter for aged 70-74 at the the U.S. Masters Diving Summer National Championship in Iowa City. Photo via Doerder.
An unconfirmed number of students — around 700, sources say — at Palmer College of Chiropractic were hit with ethics violations for allegedly …
Bettendorf High School diving coach Mary Doerder poses with her medal after winning first place in the Women's 1-meter for aged 70-74 at the the U.S. Masters Diving Summer National Championship in Iowa City. Photo via Doerder.
The first-place medal Bettendorf High School diving coach Mary Doerder earned for winning the Women's 1-meter for aged 70-74 at the the U.S. Masters Diving Summer National Championship in Iowa City. Photo via Doerder.