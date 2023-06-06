Related to this story
Reports from the firm hired by Andrew Wold to evaluate his downtown apartment building have been made public by the city.
Elizabeth Pruitt lived at 324 Main Street in Davenport for less than 24 hours before it collapsed.
Two days after Quanishia White-Berry was rescued from the wreckage of 324 Main St., her wife, Lexus, won’t leave her side at the hospital.
The body of a 16-year-old was found in Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf Saturday night.
Contractor said he warned of Davenport building collapse, told workers 'Get away. You’re going to die'
About three months before the partial collapse of a downtown Davenport apartment building — and again just two days before — a masonry company…