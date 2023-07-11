A news conference was held Monday with Kyle Carter, of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, left, Michelle Juehring, Race Director, Quad-City Times Bix 7, Mayor Mike Matson, City of Davenport and Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. They talked about the buzz being created by two big events in Davenport on July 29 — the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and RAGBRAI.