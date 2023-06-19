Jun 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Except for a couple of areas where abnormally dry conditions continue, the rest of the Illinois Quad-City region is now in moderate drought. U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR Except for a few spots of abnormally dry conditions, virtually all of the Iowa Quad-City region is now in moderate drought. U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR Related to this story Most Popular Watch the Department of Transportation webcam of old I-74 bridge demolition Explosive demolition to bring down the towers and cables of the former eastbound I-74 bridge is expected Sunday. Emergency order sought, denied for stopping The Davenport demolition Lexus and Quanishia Berry, former tenants of the Davenport building that collapsed on May 28, want the demolition of the building halted. Wold buildings in Village of East Davenport condemned An Andrew Wold-owned property in the Village of East Davenport was evacuated and ordered closed by the city after complaints from former tenants. Father Daniel Mirabelli steps down after 58 years in service to Alleman High School An institution within an institution, Father Mirabelli stepping down. Illinois-bound I-74 bridge towers are gone What took years to build took seconds to fall.