Jun 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Alexander Hewitt speaks in the Deere-Wiman House about its capital campaign on June 13, 2023. BROOKLYN DRAISEY PHOTOS The northern vestibule is one area staff at the Deere-Wiman House are hoping to restore with funds from a capital campaign. Related to this story Most Popular Former maintenance worker at The Davenport recalls earlier damage A former on-site maintenance worker at 324 Main St., remembers dealing with building issues throughout his time there between 2016 and 2020. Two killed in early morning crash in East Moline Two people were killed and one injured early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 5/92 and Morton Drive, East Moline Police Capt.… Three charged in robbery of armored truck employee Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing of an armored truck employee of a “large sum of money” Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Ha… Additional Davenport apartments evacuated for 'structural concern' Another apartment building near the partially collapsed Davenport apartments has been evacuated because of "areas of structural concern." Sun sets on cycling shop: Bike & Hike to close after 49 years in Rock Island Steve DePron took over Bike & Hike in Rock Island at age 19. After 49 years, he's closing the doors.