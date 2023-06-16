Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 0 1 of 4 The old Interstate 74 bridge, which is set for demolition Sunday, June 18, 2023, stands next to the new bridge on Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK PHOTOS A look at the old Interstate 74 bridge on Thursday, June 15, 2023, days before it will be demolished. The twin spans of the old Interstate 74 bridge are shown Thursday, June 15, 2023. The eastbound span is scheduled for demolition Sunday. Traffic will experience detours as crews work to demolish the old Interstate 74 bridge June 18. CONTRIBUTED Related to this story Most Popular Emergency order sought, denied for stopping The Davenport demolition Lexus and Quanishia Berry, former tenants of the Davenport building that collapsed on May 28, want the demolition of the building halted. Wold buildings in Village of East Davenport condemned An Andrew Wold-owned property in the Village of East Davenport was evacuated and ordered closed by the city after complaints from former tenants. Father Daniel Mirabelli steps down after 58 years in service to Alleman High School An institution within an institution, Father Mirabelli stepping down. Friday death in Moline was accidental A man died from thermal injuries he sustained Friday at a Moline residence. Man accused of sexually abusing, prostituting, extorting, pandering underage girls Bettendorf Police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old Clinton man on suspicion of sexually abusing, prostituting, pandering and extorting undera…