Amy Wallis, of Clinton, and David Thompson, of Colona, couldn’t help moving to the music of Darius Rucker on Saturday during the first-ever Co…
MUSCATINE — This year’s 4th of July Parade in Muscatine left some spectators surprised and confused by a final entry: A woman on horseback, pu…
Tony Navarro had a humble start to his career.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the victims of a three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in the 21100 block…
Davenport boxer Antwun Echols, a world middleweight contender in the 90s and early 2000s, has died.