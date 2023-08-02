First grade teacher Toni Chisholm arranges a calendar for her students as teachers prepare on Tuesday for the first day of the school year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school in Milan.
GARY L. KRAMBECK PHOTOS
Sixth grade teachers Dean VanVooren and Kimberly Leyendecker talk about their class work as teachers prepare on Tuesday for the first day of the school year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school in Milan.
Sixth grade teachers Dean VanVooren and Kimberly Leyendecker talk about their class work as teachers prepare on Tuesday for the first day of the school year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school in Milan.