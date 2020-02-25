Arlene Nicholson Roberts

December 6, 1923— February 18, 2020

MOLINE — Alene Nicholson Roberts, 96, died peacefully at her granddaughter's home in Vista, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Baptist Church, Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the church.

Arlene Lucille Riggs was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Monmouth, Ill., to Cecil Claude Riggs and Edith Marie Christiansen. She joined her sister, Jean, in the family and later welcomed brother, Robert, both now deceased.

Growing up, Arlene moved frequently around Illinois, living in Belvidere, Rockford and Galesburg before the family settled in Moline.

In 1940, Arlene met Clifford Nicholson. They were engaged on Dec. 6, 1941, and married in Moline on Nov. 8, 1942. In 1948, the Nicholsons welcomed daughter, Patricia, into their family. Three years later, son, William, was born. He died in infancy.

Arlene worked as a secretary at a law office. In 1958, she began a career with United Airlines, transferring to San Diego in 1978. She retired in 1984, and the Nicholsons moved to Oceanside, Calif., in 1986.