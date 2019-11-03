CLASS 2A HALL SECTIONAL
Tonight: Orion (35-1) vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (21-12), 5:30 p.m.; Riverdale (18-15-2) vs. El Paso-Gridley (28-5), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.
Orion starters: Sarah Jacobsen (Sr. OH), Mackenzie Grafton (Sr. OH), Faith Catour (Sr. S), Emiliah Morrison (Sr. MH), Olivia Farwell (Sr. RSH), Hailey James (Jr. MH) and Kati Kratzberg (Jr. Libero).
Riverdale starters: Katelyn Oleson (Jr. S), Brooke Smeltzly (Sr. OH), Sidney Garrett (Sr. MH), Hope Jackson (Sr. RSH), Shae Hanrahan (Sr. OH), Addison Brock (Jr. MH) and Molly Sharp (Jr. Libero).
Up next: The Hall Sectional champion advances to Friday's Farmington Sectional to take on the winner of the Pleasant Plains Sectional (Quincy Notre Dame vs. Decatur St. Teresa; Downs Tri-Valley vs. Macomb).
CLASS 1A PECATONICA SECTIONAL
Tonight: Sterling Newman (27-3-3) vs. Galena (29-7-1), 5:30 p.m.; Fulton (30-8) vs. Dakota (33-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.
Fulton starters: Emily Schipper (Sr. OH), Maddie Hodge (Sr. OH), Megan Bailey (Sr. MH), Lily Eagle (Jr. MH), Kylee Collachia (Jr. S), Kearston Norman (Sr. RSH) and Ally Curley (Sr. Libero).
Up next: The Pecatonica Sectional champion advances to Friday's Freeport Aquin Super-Sectional to face the winner of the Des Plaines Willows Sectional (Newark vs. Chicago Morgan Park; Chicago Hope vs. Des Plaines Willows Academy).