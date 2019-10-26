At best, a 6-3 regular-season finish has a team on the bubble in regards to whether or not it will stay home for the first round of the state football playoffs.
When the IHSA announced the pairings for this year's postseason Saturday night, two area clubs found that their 6-3 finishes were good enough to keep them from hitting the road next weekend.
In Class 2A, the Mercer County Golden Eagles will open on their home turf at George Pratt Memorial Field as a No. 6 seed, welcoming No. 11 Palos Heights Chicago Christian (6-3) to Aledo.
"We actually thought we'd be playing at home against (Elgin) St. Edward, but we'll take this one," MerCo coach Andrew Hofer said, referring to a seventh-seeded St. Edward club that also opens at home with a 6-3 record against No. 10 Chicago Orr (6-2).
Hofer felt if his squad took care of business this past Friday at Mid-County, which it did with a 40-12 win in which it scored 28 second-half points, the odds of staying home for the first round would be in the Eagles' favor.
"Looking at our outlook, we thought we'd get a chance to host a game if we won," he said. "That was definitely a motivator for our kids. We talked during the week about putting ourselves in the best possible position to finish strong going into the playoffs."
Also staying home at 6-3 is Kewanee. The Boilermakers will welcome Chicago Ag Science (6-2) to KHS Stadium for a Class 4A opener, pending the outcome of the ongoing Chicago Teachers Union strike.
A 21-13 home win over Three Rivers Mississippi rival Spring Valley Hall Saturday afternoon ensured the Boilers would not have to be boarding the buses next weekend.
"My assistant coaches were doing the predicting, and they knew if we won (Saturday), we could possibly play at home," said Kewanee coach Brad Swanson. "As a first-year coach here, I'm excited to be a part of this. Everyone in the community is behind us.
"Our record is 6-3, but we feel like we could be 8-1 or even 9-0, so we feel like we can do a lot of good things. This is a good opportunity for us."
Unbeaten A-W, Morrison set for second season: Both coming off 9-0 regular seasons, the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans and the Morrison Mustangs knew before Saturday night that first-round home games were in their future.
Both teams are on the same side of their 1A bracket and could meet in the quarterfinals if they can string together a pair of wins starting next weekend.
Lincoln Trail Conference champion A-W drew a No. 1 seed and welcomes No. 16 Lewistown (5-4) to Wethersfield Memorial Stadium in a game that will be played next Saturday at 1 p.m.
"Obviously, we're very proud of what we accomplished this year," A-W coach Logan Willits said of the first perfect regular season in co-op history. "We're celebrating that a bit, but come Monday, it's a business-like approach, like we've done all year."
The Three Rivers Rock Division champ and fourth-seeded Mustangs welcome 13th-seeded Ridgewood (6-3) to Bud Cole Field. For the Spartans, this will be their first dip into postseason waters.
"We'll get after things. Nobody's unbeatable," said Ridgewood coach Bruce Redding. "It's about playing as hard as we can for each game, and we will definitely be well-prepared to step up to the next level. The guys understand the task at hand."
For Morrison, a shaky start in Friday's 35-6 win over Orion could be what the doctor ordered as far as fresh impetus for the second season.
"We preach that we can always get better; we certainly can get better after Week 9," said Morrison coach Ryan Oetting. "We've got things to work on. You can always learn from a loss, but it's easier to swallow coming off a win."
Orion gearing up for rematch: For the third time in two seasons, the Orion Chargers (5-4) will find themselves hitting the road to take on TRAC Rock rivals Sterling Newman (8-1).
Going into next weekend's 2A opener, the Chargers hope their No. 13 seed proves to be a lucky number as they look to avenge a 28-7 regular-season loss to the fourth-seeded Comets.
"We believe the better team won that day, but it was a lot closer than the score indicated," said Orion coach Chip Filler. "We wanted to see an opponent from a different conference, but our guys feel comfortable going into this matchup. Familiarity could help us."
Fulton hopes schedule helps in 1A draw: Playing in a conference featuring 2A and 3A schools, the Fulton Steamers (5-4) hope to draw upon that experience in their Class 1A first-round matchup at unbeaten and third-seeded Freeport Aquin.
"With the schedule we've played, we've seen everything and feel pretty battle-tested," Fulton coach Patrick Lower said of his 14th-seeded squad. "That makes us a team that has the ability to play and hang with top-notch 1A schools."