CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY REGIONAL
When and where: Today at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, with a 9:30 a.m. start time. Local teams: Moline, Rock Island. Other teams: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Minooka, Normal Community, Normal West, Pekin.
Teams to watch: Coming off a second-place finish at the Western Big 6 meet where it finished three strokes behind Alleman, Moline looks to not only advance to next Monday's sectional, but earn its first regional championship since 2010. The Maroons have not advanced beyond regionals since '12. ... Rock Island, which last won a regional in '01, last reached the sectional round in 2010, when the Rocks competed at the 2A level. ... Look for NCHS, Normal West and Pekin to also be in the hunt for sectional team berths.
Individuals to watch: Moline's Aaron Rogers comes in after a third-place conference effort, finishing just four strokes shy of a gold medal. ... Maroon teammates Ben Frieden and Dylan Schueneman were both second team All-Big 6 players, as was the Rocks' Colton Sigel.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course.
CLASS 2A PEORIA RICHWOODS REGIONAL
When and where: Today at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria, with an 8 a.m. start time. Local teams: Geneseo, Kewanee. Other teams: Chillicothe IVC, Dunlap, Metamora, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Princeton, Washington.
Teams to watch: After tying Quincy for third in its first Western Big 6 meet, Geneseo looks to parlay that finish into just its third regional title, its first since its state-qualifying season of 2015. Either way, the Maple Leafs look to have an excellent shot at advancing for the first time in two years. ... Other title challengers include Dunlap, IVC and Richwoods, along with a Princeton team that took third at the Three Rivers Conference meet.
Individuals to watch: Geneseo senior Seth Winchell is coming in strong after winning the Big 6 individual title last week, with his teammate Danny Ford taking fifth at conference to earn first-team all-conference honors.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's Macomb Sectional at the Macomb Country Club.
CLASS 1A WETHERSFIELD REGIONAL
When and where: Today at the Kewanee Dunes, with a 9 a.m. start. Local teams: Alleman, Annawan-Wethersfield, Mercer County, Mid-County, Orion, Ridgewood, Rockridge, Sherrard, United. Other teams: Biggsville West Central, Knoxville, Stark County, Williamsfield.
Teams to watch: This looks to stack up as one of the state's toughest 1A regional gatherings, with two conference champions — Alleman (Western Big 6) and Ridgewood (Lincoln Trail) — among those vying for the three team berths in next Monday's sectional round. The Pioneers were a 2A regional winner a year ago. ... Among the teams looking to book a sectional spot and challenge for a regional title are Three Rivers Conference rivals Rockridge and Sherrard, who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the rugged TRAC meet, as well as Williamsfield, which finished just five strokes behind Ridgewood at the LTC Railsplitter meet.
Individuals to watch: Three-time LTC individual champion Thomas Bumann of Ridgewood looks for his second individual regional title in three years, having lost in a playoff to Brimfield's Jeremy Ott last fall. Fellow Spartan juniors Bill Bumann and Ganon Greenman are both coming off top 5 conference finishes, as is United junior Drew Brown. ... Alleman junior Luke Lofgren took second at the Big 6 meet, with Pioneer seniors A.J. Shoemaker and Drew Coleman both earning all-conference honors. ... Rockridge sophomore Drew Hall took third at the TRAC meet, where Sherrard's trio of Evan Earl, Austin Fratzke and Brennen Welch finished three strokes apart and just missed out on all-conference medals. ... Orion's Reece Holst looks to make it back-to-back sectional trips. ... Williamsfield's Calvin Peterson finished two strokes behind Thomas Bumann at the LTC Railsplitter, with teammate Austin Larson finishing three strokes shy of a title. ... Mid-County twin brothers Trey and Tristan Rogers are both coming off top 10 LTC finishes.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's Brown County Sectional at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Mount Sterling.
CLASS 1A PERU ST. BEDE REGIONAL
When and where: Today at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley, with a 9 a.m. start. Local teams: Erie-Prophetstown, Riverdale. Other teams: Amboy, Aurora Christian, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Granville Putnam County, Hinckley-Big Rock, Newark, Peru St. Bede, Shabbona Indian Creek, Somonauk, Spring Valley Hall, Yorkville Parkview Christian.
Teams to watch: In the wake of its sixth straight Three Rivers Conference team title, Riverdale now shoots for its sixth consecutive regional championship. At last week's TRAC mee, the Rams won by 18 strokes over fellow 2018 state team qualifier Sterling Newman. ... Both Putnam County and St. Bede narrowly missed out on sectional berths last year. ... If E-P can continue to trim strokes from its conference showing, it could find itself in the mix for a sectional team berth.
Individuals to watch: Riverdale sophomore James Moorhusen heads to Spring Creek riding a wave of momentum after winning his first individual Three Rivers title last week, while two of his Ram teammates -- classmate Ashton Sutton and senior Ryan Bussert -- finished fifth and sixth, respectively; Bussert is coming off a 10th-place individual showing at last October's 1A state meet. ... Erie-Prophetstown's Logan Wunderlich is coming off a solid conference showing and looks to parlay that into a run at a sectional berth.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's Freeport Aquin Sectional at the Park Hills West course.
CLASS 1A LANARK EASTLAND REGIONAL
When and where: Today at Lake Carroll Golf Course in Lanark, with an 8 a.m. start. Local teams: Fulton, Morrison. Other teams: Dakota, East Dubuque, Forreston, Freeport Aquin, Galena, Hanover River Ridge, Lanark Eastland, Pearl City, Savanna West Carroll, Stockton.
Teams to watch: Disappointed after a fourth-place finish at the Three Rivers meet, Fulton comes in looking to book a third straight sectional trip, having won a regional title two years ago and placing second to Riverdale in last year's regional competition. ... Look for Galena to push the Steamers, having won regionals last year and placing second to Fulton two years ago.
Individuals to watch: Fulton senior Andrew Schrader, a 1A state qualifier last fall, finished just one stroke shy of tying for the TRAC individual lead and forcing a potential playoff last week and comes in as one of the favorites here. Teammates Ian and Patrick Wiebenga and Josh VanderPloeg look to shave strokes off of solid conference rounds. ... Morrison's Mason Dykstra also looks to be in the hunt for a sectional berth.
Next round: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Monday's Freeport Aquin Sectional.