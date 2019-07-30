National team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the United States to back-to-back Women's World Cup titles.
Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014 and has led it to eight overall tournament titles, including victories at the World Cup in 2015 in Canada and earlier this month in France .
"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime," Ellis said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer on Tuesday. "I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."
She will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour, which kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl. Following the conclusion of the five-match tour in October, she will serve as a U.S. Soccer ambassador.
Williamson signs with 2K: The past few weeks have been a blur to Zion Williamson.
Picked No. 1 in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. Signed his first pro contract that could be worth as much as $45 million over the next four years. Went to summer league and got hurt after nine minutes. Considered playing for USA Basketball in China this summer. Landed a massive endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. Became very rich very quickly.
And now, a video game deal.
Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6.
"It's crazy," Williamson said. "None of this will ever seem normal to me."
Bears activate S Clinton-Dix from PUP list: The Chicago Bears have removed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the physically unable to perform list and he is expected to begin practicing Tuesday.
Clinton-Dix suffered a knee sprain in minicamp in June and has not been on the field yet at training camp.
The Bears signed Clinton-Dix as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year, $3.25 million deal after he finished last season with the Washington Redskins. A 2014 first-round draft pick, Clinton-Dix had been traded at midseason to Washington by the Green Bay Packers.
Clinton-Dix is expected to be paired with All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson at the Bears' safety spots. The two were college teammates at Alabama.